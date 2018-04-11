Fighter Jet Accidentally Bombs Working Factory in France

As result of the incident, the building was damaged, people evacuated and some workers wounded.

A military plane mistakenly dropped a replica bomb onto the building of the Faurecia automobile parts factory in Nogent-sur-Vernisson in France due to inaccurate geolocation, local media reported.

The incident occurred on April 10, in the afternoon, when a French Air Force fighter jet Dassault Mirage 2000D was taking part in a regular practice session.

Although the replica bomb did not have a detonator, it still inflicted serious damage to the building and prompted the evacuation of some 150 workers and injured two of them.

Some 20 police officers and 40 firefighters were called to the scene. The victims were taken to the nearest hospital.

READ MORE: Chinese Fighter Jets Train Over Tibet

The French Air Force took responsibility for the incident and apologized for the mistake of their pilot.

The military prosecutor's office promised to analyze the causes of what had happened to avoid similar incidents in the future. It also pledged to punish those responsible for the mistake.