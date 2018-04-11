Twitter in Fury as Macron Defends Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace in Paris as French President Emmanuel Macron has supported France’s arms sales to Riyadh at a joint press conference.

“France has adopted a very specific arms process, with an existing commission that has reinforced its rules of distribution whereby all sales of military equipment are analyzed on a case-by-case basis and on the basis of reinforced criteria that reflect respect for international humanitarian law and the risk of harm to civilian populations,” Macron said.

“Stability in the Middle East is our common goal. With Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Elysee Palace,” the French President tweeted.

Macron’s support for Saudi Arabia and the decision to continue selling arms to Riyadh, which is involved in the Yemeni war, has outraged many people in France, who immediately took to Twitter to express their indignation:

“Mr. Macron, it’s MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] who destabilizes the Middle East. Stop supporting him like foolish Trump.”

“Saudi Arabia is working hard on stability in Yemen with French weapons.”

“Stability? And what about arms contracts that you’re going to sign with Riyadh at the end of the year? Are they for water guns?”

“How can we speak about stability if we sell weapons to terrorist States. Macron has no morality.”

“How many contracts for these rogue states?”

“Stability with bombs made in France, I suppose?”

“The only courageous decision would have been to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which bombs civilians in Yemen. But the president of the rich is the sales representative of French arms manufacturers. War crimes can continue.”

“Emmanuel Macron sells arms to Saudi Arabia to accompany it in its genocide in Yemen, and we speak of ‘international law’?”

However, there were those who showed some support for the strengthening of French-Saudi relations, saying that the recent developments fell within Salman’s “Vision 2030” strategy, outlining the future of the kingdom:

Great partnership between Saudi Arabia and France which will develop the economy of Saudi Arabia.

France is the world’s third largest arms exporter, and Saudi Arabia is one of its biggest purchasers: on April 8, Paris and Riyadh sealed a new intergovernmental agreement on a weapons deal.