The Serbian military aircraft Super Galeb (SOKO G-4 Super Galeb) crashed to the northeast of Belgrade near the town of Kovacice, the Vecherne Novosti newspaper reports. The two pilots ejected before the crash, but one of them died as a result of the incident.

The newspaper reports that the co-pilot was taken to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade. Helicopters, as well as rescue teams have arrived at the crash site.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

