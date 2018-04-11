Register
12:28 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nursery school pupils work with iPads (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Swedish School Bans Homework, Tests to Ease Stress, Help Foreign-Born Pupils

    © AFP 2018/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (112)
    105

    The school explained its unorthodox move as being in line with the recent trends in education prioritizing analytical skills above facts. Another reason is the rising percentage of non-Swedish pupils who have only spent several years in the Scandinavian country.

    The Stureskolan School in the town of Boden, Norrbotten County, has in a pioneering effort introduced a ban on homework and tests in a bid to reduce the stress on students, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    "We are constantly receiving new reports about our children not feeling well. And that's because they endure a very high stress level all the time. This is our way of trying to reduce that stress," school principal Petronella Sirkka told SVT.

    According to Sirkka, there is a lot of research suggesting that assessing students formatively, as opposed to cumulatively, by means of various homework assignments and conclusive tests, is much better and less challenging for their psychological well-being.

    READ MORE: Half of Sweden's 'New Arrivals' Reportedly 'Lack Compulsory Schooling'

    "Our school plan is very complicated and places extremely high demands on students' capacity for analysis, and we are constantly trying to help them. In addition, the world is now completely different from how it used to be only a decade ago," Sirkka explained.

    According to Sirkka, this is largely due to changes in the curriculum and the overall approach to education and learning. In the past, school education focused mostly on learning facts, today's approach to teaching has a greater emphasis on reflection and analysis, she argued.

    "As more and more complex relations are being discussed, we tend to get bigger questions. And those are best handled at school, not at home," Sirkka told the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

    The recent changes in Swedish society are not the least of all factors behind the innovation.

    "We have many newly arrived pupils at our school, almost a third have lived in Sweden for less than four years, and they do not get the same support at home as their peers. Therefore, we need to get better at the education situation instead of delegating the job to the home," Sirkka said, stressing the importance of the equality perspective.

    READ MORE: Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'

    For the time being, the ban will apply to all students and all subjects throughout April, apart from national tests that are mandatory. Should the test period go well, the goal is to introduce a full-time ban in 2019.

    While Sirkka has admitted that pupils may later be in for a massive shock once they finish school and enter high school for further education — only to get more homework to cope with, he also stressed that the national tests for ninth-graders will remain in place. She reiterated, however, that while it is virtually impossible to remove tests altogether, the amount of homework and exams must be radically reduced.

    The decision has triggered mixed reactions, the majority of them being positive, according to the principal.

    "The pupils think it's great. Judging by the feedback, the parents also think it's very good. The Teachers think it might be difficult to change in the middle of the term, but we actually started this in February so they have had some downtime," Petronella Sirkka concluded.

    The Swedish education system is generally considered permissive and sparing. Pupils do not start receiving official marks until the sixth grade.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (112)

    Related:

    Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'
    Half of Sweden's 'New Arrivals' Reportedly 'Lack Compulsory Schooling'
    Tags:
    school, education, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse