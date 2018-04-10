Bus Collision in UK Injures at Least 10 People - Police

"13 have been taken to hospital for treatment following a collision between two buses on New Bedford Road in Luton. One man is in a critical condition," the police stated on their Twitter page.
The reasons behind the accident haven't been revealed.
Our officers remain at the scene and the section of road will stay closed while the two busses involved are removed.— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) April 10, 2018
If you have any information on the collision please contact us by calling 101 or by visiting the reporting section on our website: https://t.co/OUBL5UFVw8 pic.twitter.com/02fl6YiH6h
