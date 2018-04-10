Register
19:19 GMT +310 April 2018
    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)

    Russian Embassy: London Failed to Give "Verifiable" Info on Yulia Skripal Health

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has underlined the importance of Yulia Skripal's interview in the probe, sending a note to the UK Foreign Office with the request to arrange a meeting between Yulia and Russian Council in the country.

    The embassy has also expressed concern over reports on Yulia Skripal's transfer to a "safe place", calling it suppression of evidence and an obstruction of justice. 

    "Careful analysis of K. Davis (the policeman) letter and a number of statements by K. Blanchard (director of the hospital) from March 29 and April 6 and 10 shows that the hospital has never directly confirmed that Sergei and Yulia Skripal had any symptoms of nerve agent poisoning and that they were treated specifically for the poisoning," the Russian embassy wrote in a comment, published on the embassy's website.

    They stressed that on Tuesday "K. Blanchard has only abstractly said what symptoms there were in general and how they were usually treated."

    The Russian embassy has underlined that the Salisbury hospital, where Yulia and her father, former Russian GRU agent Sergei Skripal, were treated after the alleged attack, has failed to confirm that they had been treated for chemical poisoning or that they were treated precisely for these symptoms. 

    Investigators in protective clothing remove a van from an address in Winterslow, Wiltshire, as part of their investigation into the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in England, Monday, March 12, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews/PA
    Russian Embassy in UK: London Destroying Evidence Related to 'Skripal Case'
    Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition in the British city of Salisbury after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent in March. Both have recently regained consciousness and their health is improving. Russia has repeatedly requested consular access to its citizens and to the investigation into the "attack" on them, but all requests have been rejected.

    It was confirmed in April that Yulia and her father are no longer in critical condition and making progress in their recovery. They have been treated for over a month in hospital.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the poisoning attack, and ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats. This move triggered the coordinated expulsion of Russian diplomatic workers from dozens of countries in solidarity with London.

    Tags:
    nerve agent, poison, treatment, Sergei Skripal, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom
