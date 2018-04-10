Theresa May Not Invited to Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reports

Other people not included in the guest list for the wedding, which is to take place on May 19, is current US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama, the Telegraph reported, citing government sources.

The reason behind the failure to invite the country's Prime Minister was explained quite simple: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have an official list of political leaders on their guest list.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding…Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household," a Kensington Palace spokesman stated as quoted by the media.

Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift. https://t.co/lzfrRmoeUv pic.twitter.com/nxrTZtIKBY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

​As the newspaper explained, the guest list will be quite restricted — including only those having a direct relationship with the couple. The limitation is connected two factors: with the size of St George's Chapel, which is quite small and the fact that the prince is not in the direct line of succession.

Members of the public from around the UK have this week learned that they will be amongst the 2,640 people at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. pic.twitter.com/cjAHVEF4gu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

​It also explains the invitations to wait on the grounds outside the chapel to watch the bride and groom and their wedding guests arrive and leave, received by some public members, as reported by the Telegraph.

