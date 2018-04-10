Greek Border Guards Fire Warning Shots at Turkish Helicopter - Source

"There were warning shots. This is an absolutely legitimate reaction on our part … These were the actions, which should have been taken under the existing modus operandi. The helicopter was flying about one mile away from the base at a low altitude. It was a Turkish Coast Guard helicopter," the source sad.
Greek Air Force radars reportedly registered the helicopter entering the Greek airspace.
Ro, located near the Turkish coast, is host to a small military base.
The recent escalation between the two nations happened after a Turkish patrol boat rammed a Greek coast guard vessel off the island of Imia in the Aegean Sea in February. The strained relations can also be attributed to Turkey keeping two Greek border security guards, who had mistakenly entered Turkey amid bad weather conditions, in custody since March despite protests by Athens.
