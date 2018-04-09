Russian Embassy Asks London for Details on Message Astrayed After Skripal Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London said that it had asked the UK Foreign Office for details about the reported interception of a Russian message to Moscow by a UK listening post on the day of the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in England.

Royal Air Force analysts in southern Cyprus intercepted two messages for "an official" in Moscow after Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury, the Sunday Express newspaper reported on the weekend, citing insiders. One of the messages, sent from Syria, said "the package has been delivered."

Great story of interception, the Russian embassy said on its Twitter.

Great (leaked) story of interception. We have requested confirmation and more details from @foreignoffice pic.twitter.com/OPNhESZUxq — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 9, 2018

On March 4, former Russian officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes the two were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

Soon after the incident, the United Kingdom announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London. Moscow has denied any allegations on the matter, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.