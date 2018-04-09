After Election Win, Hungary's Ruling Party Might Soon Get Rid of Soros for Good

After the Fidesz party secured a strong majority in the country's parliament in Sunday's elections, there have been reports that the new government could adopt a legislation to ban migration-friendly, non-governmental organizations on Hungarian soil.

All NGOs in Hungary that advocate open borders and a liberal approach toward migration might be potentially banned starting from May, Janos Halasz, a Fidesz spokesman said on Monday, cited by the state news agency MTI.

The official noted that the new parliament, which could be formed by the end of April, could adopt the new legislation among its first initiatives.

The law will, among other things, introduce a 25 percent tax on foreign financial assistance to NGOs that support migration in Hungary.

The announcement came a day after Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third term, with his Fidesz party securing a strong majority in the country's parliament.

READ MORE: Migrants Go Home & EU Rebel: Top 5 Points of Viktor Orban's Political Agenda

A corresponding bill has been a part of Orban's anti-immigration campaign, targeting US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, who has been promoting a policy of open borders for migrants in Eastern Europe.

Earlier in the year, Orban's government pledged to push the "Stop Soros act" through parliament, which would allow authorities to ban any non-government organizations (NGOs) which encourage migration.

The bill was submitted to parliament in February.

George Soros, in turn, has repeatedly criticized Viktor Orban's government for its policies and called the campaign against him a "deliberate misrepresentation."

In an interview with the Financial Times in November last year, Soros accused the Hungarian prime minister of "misleading the population," adding that "it's a tragedy for Hungary that its government seeks to stay in power through hate-mongering."