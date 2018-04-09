Register
15:21 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of London from 300-meter-high skyscraper

    Family Member Suspects London is Forcibly Holding Skripals in UK

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Smotrov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    151

    Relatives of the Skripals are worried that Sergei and Yulia are being held in Britain against their will, and the daughter is not allowed to express her real feelings even in a telephone conversation with her cousin.

    The former intelligence agent’s cousin, 65-year-old Natalia Pestova, who lives in Siberia, has spoken out amid reports that the father and daughter could be granted political asylum and even new identities, possibly in the United States. She had touched upon the issue of the telephone conversation between Yulia and her cousin, Viktoria, last week, concerned that Yulia was being told what to say.

    “We are very confused by what Yulia said – she didn’t quite sound like her usual self. Naturally we understand she can’t be her usual self after the poisoning and the shock of what happened to her. And yet the feeling from hearing her voice that she wasn’t speaking at her own initiative. I wonder if she is in fact in some kind of detention [in Britain],” the Daily Mail cited Pestova as saying.

    Speaking on the phone with Yulia, Viktoria promised to visit her if her visa was approved, the former, however, answered that it was unlikely.

    “It’s so hard not to be able to talk to her or see her, to make a judgement. There is too much room for rumors and no proper stream of reliable information. It’s incredibly hard to understand who is lying and why, who is playing [a] double game, and who is telling the truth,” Pestova told the media outlet.

    Last week, Viktoria had a phone conversation with a woman she said was Yulia, having recorded the call; the authenticity of the audio is yet to be verified. The woman identifying as the ex-spy’s daughter, told Viktoria that she was fine, everyone was alive and recovering.

    READ MORE: Skripal's Niece Viktoria Opens Up on Why Yulia is Eager to Return to Russia

    Viktoria told The Sunday Telegraph that British authorities allegedly feared that the Kremlin was behind her planned trip to Britain, that’s why they denied her a visa. On April 6, she didn’t get a visa to the UK on the grounds that her “application did not comply with the Immigration Rules,” Viktoria is determined to send a letter to Theresa May to ask her to reconsider the visa issue.

    Ms Skripal pictured with one of her father's two cats - one has died and the other is missing
    © Photo: Yulia Skripal / facebook
    London 'Tying Up Loose Ends' in Skripal Case Investigation – Russian Embassy
    On April 6, Salisbury Hospital confirmed that Sergei was out of critical condition and responding well to treatment, while Yulia has been awake for over two weeks now, having regained the ability to speak, eat and drink.

    On March 4, Skripals collapsed after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, A234 in Salisbury, UK. British authorities have immediately accused Russia of “attempted murder” without providing evidence; Moscow has consistently denied involvement in the incident, offering cooperation in the investigation and demanding facts supporting the accusations.

    Related:

    London 'Tying Up Loose Ends' in Skripal Case Investigation – Russian Embassy
    Russia's UN Envoy: Skripal Case 'Attack on Country's Role in Int'l Arena'
    Johnson Calls Corbyn 'Kremlin’s Useful Idiot' Due to Stance on Skripal Case
    Skripal's Niece Viktoria Opens Up on Why Yulia is Eager to Return to Russia
    Tags:
    Skripals, Skripal poisoning, Skripal case, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Viktoria Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse