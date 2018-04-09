Register
15:20 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The remains of a small boat flying European flags is burnt on a bonfire during a demonstration in Whitstable, southeast England on April 8, 2018 against the Brexit transition deal that would see Britain continue to adhere to the Common Fisheries Policy after formally leaving the EU

    Boat on Fire: Fishermen Protest Over Brexit Transition Deal (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018/ Niklas HALLEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    British protesters set off orange flares and blew horns while torching boats in protest against Brussel's policy, according to the Express.

    The fishing community has been protesting in Whitstable, southeast England over the Brexit transition deal and the EU's common fisheries policy.

    "We're catching far less than half the fish than the British fleet should be, and we're operating under a crackpot set of regulations that could have only been designed by bureaucrats in Brussels," leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said.

    Farage attended the protests and said the British government had been "really weak-kneed" over the fishing policy.

    A small boat under an EU flag has been set on fire, with 14 other fishing vessels flying Britain's Union Jack and banners reading "Brexit Betrayal: Take Back Control Now" joining the protests.

    While the UK and the EU divorce discussions continue, London and Brussels have accepted a transition period after Britain officially leaves the bloc in March 2019, which will run until December 2020 and during which much of the relationship will continue to be the same.

    Many British fishermen feel deceived by this arrangement, arguing that they had been promised more fishing rights.

    READ MORE: 'A Lot to Lose': Tony Blair Wants Germany's Merkel to Block Brexit

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

    London still has to go through months of negotiations with Brussels before it leaves for good.

    Related:

    'A Lot to Lose': Tony Blair Wants Germany’s Merkel to Block Brexit
    Spain Wants to Reclaim Gibraltar, Rules Out Holding Brexit Deal Hostage - FM
    British Parliament Outlines Grading System For Judging Brexit
    Brexit Matters: Japan Focuses on Trade Agreement With EU
    May Signed UK Up to Be 'Vassal State for Next 2 Years' - MEP on PM's Brexit Plan
    Tags:
    fishermen, fire, fishing boat, protests, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse