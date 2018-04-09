Poland Hails Orban's Victory as Sign of Central Europe's 'Emancipation'

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban who is well-known for his tough stance on the migration issue has secured his Fidesz party some two-thirds of the seats in the country's parliament and won Sunday's elections.

The outcome of the recent parliamentary elections in Hungary is a sign that Central European countries are increasingly pursuing an independent policy within the EU, Konrad Szymanski, Poland's deputy foreign minister and envoy to the European Union, stated on Monday.

"It's a confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy," the diplomat told the TVN-24 broadcaster, commenting on potential consequences of Orban's victory for the European bloc.

"Emancipation not directed at fighting anybody but at making Central Europe visible as a very constructive European and European Union partner," he added.

Most recently, Viktor Orban has voiced solidarity with Poland on the migrant issue amid a row with Brussels.

"We believe Poles and Hungarians have a common path, a common fight and common goal: to build and defend our homeland in the form that we like it… Christian and with national values," Orban said, adding that Warsaw can count on Budapest in its row with EU authorities.

Viktor Orban is known for his tough stance toward migrants since the refugee crisis broke out in Europe in 2015. After hundreds of thousands of refugees entered Hungary, he ordered to build a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the inflow and continues to advocate harsher measures toward newcomers.