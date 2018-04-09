Drunk French Mayor Threatened Homeless With Katana - Reports

Richard Trinquier, mayor of the French town of Wissous, Essonne department, was taken into custody after he threatened homeless people with a katana, French outlet Le Monde said Sunday.
"He threatened homeless people with a katana," local police said, adding that the mayor had already had problems with the local community.
According to the outlet, the mayor wore body armor and had a gun, while he was reportedly accompanied by his first deputy and several policemen.
READ MORE: Man Armed With a Sword Attacks Policeman in Manchester
Another French outlet, Le Parisien, says that Trinquier wanted to prevent the homeless to settle in the parking lot of a private kindergarten. The homeless called the police, though one of them was arrested as well after the police found a rifle in his car.
French media also say that the mayor tested positive for alcohol in his blood.
All comments
Show new comments (0)