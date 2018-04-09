Drunk French Mayor Threatened Homeless With Katana - Reports

While cities around the world try different approaches to the issue of homeless people on their streets, the mayor of the small French town of Wissous has found his own "warrior's way" to deal with the problem.

Richard Trinquier, mayor of the French town of Wissous, Essonne department, was taken into custody after he threatened homeless people with a katana, French outlet Le Monde said Sunday.

"He threatened homeless people with a katana," local police said, adding that the mayor had already had problems with the local community.

According to the outlet, the mayor wore body armor and had a gun, while he was reportedly accompanied by his first deputy and several policemen.

Another French outlet, Le Parisien, says that Trinquier wanted to prevent the homeless to settle in the parking lot of a private kindergarten. The homeless called the police, though one of them was arrested as well after the police found a rifle in his car.

French media also say that the mayor tested positive for alcohol in his blood.