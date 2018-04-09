Leaders of 3 Major Hungarian Parties Step Down After Elections - Reports

According to preliminary data, the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban won 134 out of the 199 seats in the country's parliament, having received over 49 percent of the vote. The coalition includes the conservative Fidesz party and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP).
Despite the fact that his party won more seats than in previous elections, Jobbik leader Gabor Vona said that he would step down because his party failed to win the election, the ATV broadcaster reported.
The MSZP leadership, as well as LMP co-chair Akos Hadhazy, have also decided to resign due to the results of the vote.
