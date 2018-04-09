Hungarian Ruling Coalition Leading in Parliamentary Elections

Hungarian ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban is leading the Country's parliamentary elections with nearly fifty percent of votes, according to reported preliminary results.

Hungary’s ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban that includes populist party Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) is leading in the country’s parliamentary elections with 49.5 percent of votes after 69.14 percent of ballots were counted, local media reported Sunday. The coalition has received over 1.5 million votes, according to the ATV broadcaster.

The Hungarians were electing the new parliament on Sunday. Fidesz, which is a conservative and populist party, holds the leading positions in the European country since 2010.

With current results, the ruling coalition is projected to win a two-thirds majority, receiving 134 out of 199 seats in the country’s parliament.

Meanwhile, the country's Jobbik party is the runner-up at the elections, having gained 20 percent of votes, tailing behind the Orban's party. Over 618,000 people cast their ballots for this party, ATV reported.

The parliamentary election takes place in Hungary every four years. 106 lawmakers are elected in individual constituencies and 93 lawmakers elected on national lists in accordance with the Hungarian electoral legislation adopted in 2014.