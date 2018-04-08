Russia's UN Envoy: Skripal Case 'Attack on Country's Role in Int'l Arena'

IRKUTSK (Sputnik) - Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Sunday that the manner in which the Skripal case was developing hit Russia's role in the international arena and questioned the country's legitimacy.

"[The Skripal case] questions [Russia's] legitimacy in general. It is an attack not only on our role in the Syrian peace settlement but on our role in the international arena in general," Nebenzia said in an interview with Russian Channel One.

The diplomat stressed that despite the fact that London's accusations lacked evidence and arguments the pressure exerted on Russia was unprecedented.

Nebenzia indicated that certain experts doubted the very fact of a chemical agent poisoning, adding that once the truth comes to light, those "who are initiating all this will have to regret that they have launched that [campaign] at all."

Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in March on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent. Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London.

Moscow has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.