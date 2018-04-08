Register
21:45 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban signs a document during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

    Migrants Go Home & EU Rebel: Top 5 Points of Viktor Orban's Political Agenda

    © REUTERS/ Remo Casilli
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2231

    On Sunday Hungarians are electing the country's new parliament, with analysts suggesting that the outcome of the election is difficult to predict. However, many believe that the country's ruling Fidesz party, headed by current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is likely to win the voting race. Here are a few key points of Orban's political agenda.

    1. Migration

    Viktor Orban has been pursuing a tough stance toward migrants since the refugee crisis broke out in Europe in 2015. After hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Hungary, Budapest built a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the inflow.

    The politician repeatedly noted that "it is very important to preserve our ethnic homogeneity." This motto has become a key issue on his political agenda ahead of the election and is unlikely to change in the near future.

    In a recent interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Idők, the politician said that if the opposition is victorious in the election, they would accept Brussels' refugee quota regulations and thus make the process of immigration "unstoppable" and "irreversible."

    READ MORE: Hungarian Vote Outcome Uncertain Despite Fidesz Party's Likely Win — EU Lawmaker

    Orban described migration as the number one problem and argued that such a turn of events must be prevented.

    "We have something to lose, and this is why we must defend the borders and not let migrants in. If we recklessly allow others to decide our fate, they will destroy everything. Migration is the rust which would slowly but surely consume our country," the politician said.

    Most recently, Viktor Orban has voiced solidarity with Poland on the migrant issue amid a row with Brussels.

    "We believe Poles and Hungarians have a common path, common fight and common goal: to build and defend our homeland in the form that we like it… Christian and with national values," Orban said, adding that Warsaw can count on Budapest in its row with EU authorities.

    2. Social Benefits and Unemployment

    One of the main topics on Orban's political agenda is social issues, such as unemployment, pensions and family support.

    In an interview with Magyar Idők, the politician stressed that over the last few years the unemployment rate in Hungary has decreased to below 4 per cent. The politician also noted that the country is moving toward a work-based economy and higher pensions and stressed that the he and his party would continue to work in this direction.

    "In Hungary we shall attain full employment: everyone who wants to work will have a job. We shall support families and mothers raising children at an increased rate, year on year. […] The reduction in household utility bills will remain in place, and when the economy does well, we shall also always give a share of its proceeds to the elderly — because they deserve respect," Orban said.

    3. Relations with Brussels

    Orban presents his Fidesz party as a force capable of resisting the pressure from Brussels, according to the website of the Hungarian government.

    Although a member of the EU, the politician promotes the idea of a strong and independent Hungary.

    He also warns that if the opposition wins the election, the new government will play into Brussels' hands, ignoring Hungary's national interests.

    READ MORE: UNHRC Has Sided With George Soros Against Hungarian People — Foreign Minister

    Recently, Orban's government also opposed the decision of over 25 EU countries to expel Russian diplomats over the Skripal case. The Hungarian authorities noted that the step was made prematurely, since no results of the investigation have yet been presented.

    Viktor Orban has also been critical of Western sanctions against Russia introduced since 2014, following the Ukrainian crisis, viewing the restrictive measures as counterproductive.

    4. Taxes

    The politician supports proportional taxation. Such a system is currently active in Hungary and, according to Orban, should remain in place.

    Orban believes that an individual who earns ten times more than another one should pay accordingly more in taxes.

    5. Economic Competitiveness

    One of the main goals on Orban's political agenda is to increase Hungary's economic competitiveness.

    "I'm thinking in terms of a Hungarian model," he said, "based on competitiveness, full employment, demographic policy and identity policy."

    Various projects worked out by groups of economic experts are currently being analyzed. In January 2019, according to Orban's plans, the country should launch a decisive policy of competitiveness to improve the country's future economic prospects.

     

    Related:

    Analyst Explains Why Hungarian President Orban is 'Always a Bad Guy' for EU
    Hungarian PM Orban Sides With Poland in Pursuit of 'Christian, National Values'
    Tags:
    political agenda, election, Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse