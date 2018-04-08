If You Can't Beat 'Em: Berlin's Social Media Spending for Political Ads Jumps

Expenditures for advertising and other publications in social media at the request of the Germany's government increased dramatically in 2017 as compared to 2013, German paper Bild reported on Saturday, citing the Cabinet's response to the parliamentary question by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
It is noteworthy that ads were reportedly acquired based on users' political preferences.
"How can the government both be Facebook's client and negotiate with the company on data protection?" said AfD-aliogend politician Leif-Erik Holm. "The one who criticizes this social network has no right to use personal data [of its users]."
READ MORE: Not Christian Enough for Christian Union? Merkel Faces Coup Within Her Party
The reports come amid scandals surrounding Facebook's misuse of users' personal data for political purposes.
In Germany it was revealed that two major political parties — the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Free Democrats (FDP) — bought voter data from Deutsche Post, the former state-owned postal giant, which may have allowed them to target political advertising to specific parts of the electorate, according to documents seen by Bild am Sonntag.
All comments
Show new comments (0)