Vatican Detains Diplomat Accused of Viewing Child Porn

The Vatican has formally arrested Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella, a Vatican diplomat, after a warrant was issued by the Holy Sea's chief magistrate at the end of the US-Canada-Vatican investigation for violating child pornography laws. He was recalled from the US last year.

"This morning, at the request of the Promoter of Justice, the Examining Judge of the Vatican City State Court issued an arrest warrant for Mons. Carlo Alberto Capella, which has been made by the Vatican Gendarmerie," the Vatican statement said.

"The accused has been detained in a cell of the Gendarmerie Corps and is at the disposal of the judicial authority. The arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Promoter of Justice," the statement concludes.

Police in Windsor, Ontario, stated that Capella reportedly downloaded child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship from December 24-27, 2016.

Capella, who has the title of monsignor in an honorary manner and is not a bishop, worked as a counselor for the Nunciature in Washington and before that had worked in The Section for Relations with States of the Vatican Secretariat of State (Holy See).