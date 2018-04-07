Attacks on Refugee Homes in Germany at 4-Year Low – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of attacks on refugee shelters in Germany this year has dropped to a four-year low, figures attributed to the federal criminal police revealed.

A total of 28 incidents – from assault and hate speech to property damage – were reported to police in the first quarter of 2018, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung said Saturday.

This is half the number seen in the last quarter of 2017. A total of 312 incidents were registered last year, down from roughly 470 per quarter in late 2015 and early 2016 when Germany took in almost a million immigrants.

Earlier, an anti-migrant demonstration took place in the German city of Cottbus following two knife attacks against local residents, which were presumably committed by Syrian refugees.

The security situation with regard to refugees in Germany has raised serious concerns recently among the local population.