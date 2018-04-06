Sergei Skripal's Niece Denied Visa to Come to UK

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom on Thursday said that the British authorities will swiftly issue a visa to the niece of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and subsequently help her organize the visit to the hospital in the UK town of Salisbury.

The UK authorities have denied visa to enter Britain to Victoria Skripal, a niece of ex-Russian spy who has been in hospital for over a month after been found unconcious in the town of Salisbury.

"We have refused a visitor visa application from Viktoria Skripal on the grounds that her application did not comply with the Immigration Rules," a Home Office spokesman said.

The confirmation follows a tweet by a BBC correspoindent's tweet who said that the Russian state was looking to use Yulia Skripal's cousin as a "pawn."

A government source said Victoria Skripal was refused a visa under established processes. "It appears the Russian state is trying to use Victoria as a pawn," the source said. "If she is being influenced or coerced by the Kremlin, she has become another victim." — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) 6 апреля 2018 г.

Victoria Skripal earlier said she had doubts that the UK government would grant her visa. She said on Thursday to Rossiya 1 TV channel's 60 minutes program that she would like to go to Britain and take her cousin Yulia back home.

The Skripals have been treated in a UK hospital after being found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the town of Salisbury. They are recovering and are no longer in critical condition.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has claimed Russia was higly likely behind the attack in Salisbury and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Russian authorities have denied involvement in the poisoning, saying there were no facts supporting the accusations.