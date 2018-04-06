Almost 65% of Germans Not Satisfied With New Government's Work – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 64 percent of Germans who have the right to vote are not satisfied with the work of the new German government, while another 32 percent approve of the work of Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet, a survey carried out by the Infratest dimap institute for the ARD TV channel and Die Welt newspaper revealed on Friday.

According to the survey results, Merkel remains the most popular figure in the government with a 57-percent approval. Meanwhile, 40 percent of the respondents criticized the politician.

The survey was carried out from April 3 to April 4. Over 1,000 people took part in the poll.

The last parliamentary election in Germany took place in September 2017. The bloc of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) with its sister party the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) won the election with 33 percent of the vote, or 246 seats in the parliament, however, it failed to secure an absolute majority.

On March 12, Merkel, who heads the CDU, Horst Seehofer, leader of the CSU and acting head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz signed a coalition agreement thus creating the new government. On March 14, Merkel was elected as the German chancellor for the fourth time.