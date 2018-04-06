Register
21:04 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave their national flags and hold a portrait of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric with Turkish words that read: the Coup nation traitor, FETO (Feto is the nickname of Fethullah Gulen), during a pro-government rally at Kizilay main square, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 20, 2016

    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 58 People Allegedly Linked to Gulen – Reports

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish prosecutors issued on Friday arrest warrants for 58 people, including 13 lawyers, who are allegedly linked to Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, local media reported, citing security sources.

    A total of 38 warrants were delivered by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutors’ Office within the investigation into the suspects’ possible penetration into the Turkish judiciary system and links to a terrorist organization, according to the Anadolu news agency.

    READ MORE: Gulen's Extradition From US 'Directly Affects Russian Interests' – Turkish MP

    Another 20 warrants on the same charges were issued by Ankara Prosecutor's Office for ex-workers of the state-run TRT broadcaster.

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US July 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    US to Decide on Extradition of Cleric Gulen After Reviewing Materials From Turkey - DoJ
    Turkish authorities have been detaining thousands of journalists, judges and human rights activists over their alleged support for the Gulen movement. Ankara considers Gulen and FETO to be behind the coup attempt, which took place in Turkey in July 2016 and was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded.

    Following the unrest, Ankara has accused Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers, of playing a key role in the coup. Gulen and his supporters strongly deny having played any role in the attempted coup and call for an international investigation.

    Related:

    Turkey Explains Why It Preferred Russia's S-400 Missiles to US Patriots
    China's Tariffs, US-Greece-Turkey "Turbulence," France & the Kurds
    European States Unwilling to Pay for EU-Turkey Deal - Report
    Tsipras: Turkey Intensifying Provocations, Damaging Relations
    US to Decide on Extradition of Gulen After Reviewing Materials From Turkey - DoJ
    Russia to Take Steps to Speed Up S-400 Delivery at Turkey’s Request – Official
    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant for Gulen Over Killing of Russian Envoy - Reports
    Fight Against Daesh at Stake: US vs. Turkey in Syria's Manbij
    Turkey Slams Greece for Inclusion of Disputed Islets in EU Environmental Program
    Tags:
    arrest warrant, Fethullah Gulen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse