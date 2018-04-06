Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 58 People Allegedly Linked to Gulen – Reports

A total of 38 warrants were delivered by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutors’ Office within the investigation into the suspects’ possible penetration into the Turkish judiciary system and links to a terrorist organization, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Another 20 warrants on the same charges were issued by Ankara Prosecutor's Office for ex-workers of the state-run TRT broadcaster.
Following the unrest, Ankara has accused Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers, of playing a key role in the coup. Gulen and his supporters strongly deny having played any role in the attempted coup and call for an international investigation.
