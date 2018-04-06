Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Pays Bail, May Leave German Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has paid his bail and is now free to leave German prison, media reported on Friday.

According to La Vanguardia newspaper, Puigdemont paid his bail shortly before midday local time [10:00 GMT].

On Thursday, High Regional Court of Schleswig-Holstein ruled to free Puigdemont if he paid a bail of 75,000 euros ($91,700).

READ MORE: Over 600 Prominent Catalans Urge Parl't to Reappoint Puigdemont as Region Leader

Madrid has requested to extradite the former Catalan leader, however, the German state court said that corruption charges could lead to his extradition. The German judge has rejected the Spanish accusations of rebellion, as in Germany the treason charge implies the use of violence. The court added that it also finds no reason to believe that ex-Catalan leader risks persecution in Spain.

© AP Photo/ Frank Molter/dpa Berlin Reportedly Has No Plans to Impede Puigdemont's Extradition to Spain

Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on a European arrest warrant issued by Spain on March 25, when he crossed the border with Denmark on his way from Finland to Belgium, where he currently resides. The ex-president is facing up to 30 years in prison for rebellion and misappropriation of state funds.

The Spanish authorities accuse Puigdemont of embezzling more than 1.5 million euros by proclaiming an illegal referendum on independence in Catalonia. The attempt to separate Catalonia from Spain is considered by the Spanish authorities as a rebellion.