German government spokeswoman said that the overall picture of Russia's recent behavior leaves no plausible alternative to the assertion that Russia is behind Skripal's poisoning.

Earlier, Armin Laschet, head of North Rhine-Westphalia, has criticized the actions of the UK and its foreign supporters in the Skripal poisoning case, reproaching the expulsion of diplomats without sound evidence.

On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious at a shopping center in Salisbury. They are currently being treated for exposure to what British experts believe to be the A-234 nerve agent. The UK has claimed that the substance was developed in the Soviet Union and has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.

