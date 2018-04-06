Register
6 April 2018
    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    No Loose Ends: The Fate of Skripal's Pets Finally Revealed

    While one of the victims in the Salisbury poisoning case appears to be recovering from the ordeal, the family pets turned out to be a lot less fortunate, apparently dying of hunger and thirst after being sealed off inside the house by British investigators.

    The alleged nerve agent attack in Salisbury appears to have claimed its first casualties, and they weren’t human.

    According to Daily Mirror, two guinea pigs and a cat owned by Sergei Skripal perished after being found malnourished inside his residence, which was sealed by the police.

    The guinea pigs appeared to have died of thirst by the time they were found, while the cat was taken to the Porton Down lab for testing but was ultimately put down because the feline "was in so much pain," the newspaper adds.

    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018
    'Strength is Growing Daily': What We Know So Far About Yulia Skripal's Awakening
    Earlier Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern about the absence of information on the condition of Skripals’ pets, pointing out that information on the creatures’ fate could help the investigation.

    "Here's the question for the UK: where are the pets? What is their condition, why is the UK silent on the fact while it is busy referring to unidentified sources in the media?" Zakharova inquired.

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Discusses Alleged Poisoning Attack Against Skripal (VIDEO)

    Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018 following what the British authorities claim was a chemical attack, allegedly involving the nerve agent A-234.

    Following this development, London promptly blamed Moscow for carrying out this alleged attack and initiated a series of punitive measures, including the expulsion of nearly two dozen Russian diplomats and the freezing of bilateral contacts. Many of the UK's allies, including the US and a number of European states, were compelled to follow suit.

    Russia has rejected London's allegations, citing a lack of evidence, and calling for a joint investigation into the Skripal case. This week, the head of the Porton Down chemical weapons lab admitted that contrary to earlier claims made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, they'd failed to conclude that the poison used in the Skripal case was of Russian origin.

