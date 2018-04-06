Italian Navy Helicopter Crashes Into Mediterranean Sea (PHOTOS)

The helicopter of the Italian naval forces, participating in Operation Mare Sicuro ("Calm Sea"), fell into the Mediterranean Sea last night during the exercises, as a result of which one of the five members of the crew died, the press service of the Navy said on Friday.

According to media reports, it was the SH 212 helicopter of the military ship Borsini. The reasons of the helicopter crash are currently being clarified.

READ MORE: Two People Killed in Helicopter Crash in France — Reports

"All five crew members of the helicopter were rescued from the sea, the condition of four servicemen is good, while one of the crew members Andrea Fazio was taken aboard Borsini unconscious and died during resuscitation," the report said.

Elicottero #MarinaMilitare imbarcato su nave Borsini cade in mare durante attività addestrativa notturna. La nave è impegnata nell’operazione “Mare Sicuro” nel Mediterraneo centrale. Recuperati 5 membri equipaggio trasferiti a bordo per valutazioni e cure sanitarie. pic.twitter.com/btHGxWhg9k — Marina Militare (@ItalianNavy) 5 апреля 2018 г.

Helicopter #MarinaMilitare boarded on Borsini ship falls into the sea during night training. The ship is engaged in the "Mare Sicuro" operation in the central Mediterranean. The 5 rescued crew members were transferred on board for assessments and health care.

Uno degli occupanti dell’elicottero di nave Borsini caduto in mare nella tarda serata di ieri è deceduto a bordo dell’unità nel corso delle operazioni di rianimazione.https://t.co/Iwi5PAP3Np pic.twitter.com/8S6rePYpnA — Marina Militare (@ItalianNavy) 6 апреля 2018 г.

​One of the crew members of the Borsini ship helicopter that fell into the sea late yesterday evening and died on board during operations.

The Operation Mare Sicuro has been carried out by the Italian authorities in the Mediterranean from March 2015 to control migration flows. Since January 1, 2018, the tasks of this operation have been expanded to counter illegal migration. Up to six ships of the Italian Navy have been involved in the operation.