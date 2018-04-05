Ex-Catalan Police Chief Indicted Over Involvement in Independence Referendum

The Spanish government is continuing to crack down on politicians and other officials who played a role in organizing and facilitating last year’s Catalan independence referendum, which was deemed illegal in September 2017 by Spain’s Constitutional Court.

Former Catalan police Chief Josep Lluis Trapero was indicted today by Judge Carmen Lamela of the Spanish national court for his involvement in the independence movement. Mr. Lluis Trapero is facing one count of criminal organization, in addition to two counts of sedition.

Specifically, he was charged for his “passive stance” against the referendum’s organizers and for disobeying orders from Madrid to assist the Civil Guardia in preventing the referendum from going ahead.

According to today’s indictment, he was a part of a “complex and heterogeneous criminal organization,” which was headed by former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is now being detained in a German prison while authorities mull over Spain’s extradition request.

The ex-police chief – who was credited for the force’s swift response in the 2017 Barcelona terror attacks – resigned last year in the aftermath of the referendum.

The Spanish government’s quelling of the October 1 independence referendum drew international condemnation and outrage, with footage of national police officers and members of the Civil Guardia seizing ballot boxes and violently dispersing voters going viral on social media.

Many Catalans are still hoping for another opportunity to decide if they autonomous region should become an independent state, but the prospect of a second referendum is looking very unlikely, as the Spanish government continues to consider such a democratic process in the region as “illegal.”

