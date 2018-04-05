Swipe Right for New Sponsor: Man City Gets It on With Tinder

Manchester City have got lucky and jumped into bed with Tinder after talks broke down between the dating app and the team's rivals, Manchester United.

Team spirits were lifted as news of the multi-million deal broke after Manchester City lost three-nil to Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield. It's the first time the dating app has partnered with a major football team and will change its social media profile color from red to blue ahead of the Manchester derby.

READ MORE: Windows Smashed as Liverpool Fans Attack Manchester City Team Bus

Manchester City have agreed a multi million pound sponsorship deal with Tinder.



Very appropriate as they were caught with their pants down last night. pic.twitter.com/Sdt4zjvEp5 — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) April 5, 2018

Calling all football fans ⚽ Get ready for the #perfectmatch! Tinder has taken to the skies to say we swipe right on Manchester City FC. Join us as we kick off an exciting new partnership with @ManCity and Cityzens all over the world. It’s going to be a game changer pic.twitter.com/ds9RNZkK3y — Tinder (@Tinder) April 5, 2018

The deal between Manchester City and Tinder has been dubbed the "perfect match" after the dating site seemingly swiped right and ditched Manchester United in favor of City and are happy to go public with the news after flying a huge branded blimp above Manchester.

Get ready for the #perfectmatch! Tinder has taken to the skies to swipe right on the #mancity family. Today, we kick off an exciting new partnership with @tinder for @Cityzens all over the world! pic.twitter.com/7ZomnKHG7w — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2018

READ MORE: Tinder Sends Couple on First Date to Hawaii After their 3 Year Chat Goes Viral

City Football Group's chief commercial officer Tom Glick said in a statement: "Tinder is a huge global platform which, just like football, is bringing millions of people together everyday all around the world. "We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City."

The football team hopes partnering with the global social media platform will propel the players to fans worldwide.

"Football is about a community of fans, sharing moments, emotions and passion for the sport they love. Together with Tinder, we have a great opportunity to explore how we can combine Tinder's significant appeal and reach our global audience to create even more relationships in a new, fun and creative way," Tom Glick said.

It's hoped love will be in the air on the day of the derby — one of football's biggest events.