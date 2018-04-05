Register
15:35 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    States Abstaining to Vote on Russia's Access to Skripal Case Pressured - Envoy

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    190

    While the international row over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter on the British soil continues to escalate, the UN Security Council is due to meet for talks on last month’s incident later in the day.

    Moscow has called on the UK to jointly conduct a probe into the Salisbury incident, which includes full access to the case's materials, the ambassador said.

    He went on saying that the OPCW has voted against this decision, voted against "transparency", which are mostly the countries of EU and NATO. At the same time, just few countries have supported the move and 16 have abstained, which means that "they had been pressured."

    The envoy stressed that those abstained are "all Latin America, all Asia and all Africa, with 2 exceptions," which means that the international community on the whole is not ready to associate itself with the UK.

    "The British do not believed that this investigation would be opened," the ambassador said, referring to the quiz on the Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in London, according to which 68 percent have voted in favor of the move.

    Сommenting on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson statement concerning the origin of the so-called "Novichok" nerve gas, which he claims was made in Russia, the diplomat stated that Moscow has called for giving it samples of the substance. Answering the relevant question, Yakovenko stressed that "we [Russia] didn't produce any Novichok," adding that it has "nothing to do with Russia." 

    The ambassador said that when hearing the UK authorities' statements asking whether Russia had deliberately made the poison or lost control of the substance and claims that Moscow had allegedly failed to respond are "false," as Moscow sent an official note.

    The Russian Federation has repeatedly said that it was "not involved in any way," Yakovenko emphasized.

    "A month has passed since the time when two Russian citizens had been poisoned," he noted, adding that London refuses to cooperate with Moscow on the case. 

    "We're surprised why this cooperation isn't happening, it reminds me of the Litvinenko case," Yakovenko said,

    "What we hear is just the leaks from the press, every day a new version, every day a new story," the envoy pointed out.

    "Secrecy is all about this story," he said, noting that Russia is waiting for the visit of Skripal's niece Victoria to the UK, who is waiting for a British visa. The ambassador has expressed hope that London will isue a visa for her and will help to organize Victoria's visit to the hospital where the Skripals are being treated.

     

    Download videoCopy linkGet code
    © Sputnik.
    Russian Ambassador to UK Holds Press Conference Amid Skripal Case

    The British side has blamed Moscow for the incident, with the UK authorities claiming that the toxin used for the poisoning was produced in the Soviet Union. However, on April 3, scientists at the Porton Down chemical weapons laboratory concluded that the toxin used in the Skripal poisoning was a military-grade nerve agent, but they could not precisely determine its source. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and consistently offered assistance to conduct a joint investigation, but has been rejected.

    Related:

    Moscow to Keep Pushing for Inclusion in Probe Into Skripal Poisoning
    Russian Foreign Ministry: What Happened to Skripal's Pets, Why's UK Silent?
    Johnson Accuses Moscow of Attempts to Undermine OPCW Probe Into Skripal Case
    Skripal Poison Could Have Been Produced in US, UK, France - EU Researcher
    OPCW Needs Intact Substance to Identify Skripal Poison - Analysts
    UK Refused to Provide Russia Samples of Nerve Agent Used to Poison Skripal
    Tags:
    press conference, ambassador, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse