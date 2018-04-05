Despite Protests, French President Macron Approval Rating Rises by 2% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The popularity rating of French President Emmanuel Macron has risen in April for the first time over the past two months, growing up by 2 percent, the poll carried out by YouGov for Huffington Post and CNews showed on Thursday.

According to the poll results, in April, 32 percent of the surveyed French citizens said they held a favorable opinion of their president, while 56 percent criticized Macron.

The approval rating of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has increased by 3 percent reaching 33 percent of favorable opinion, YouGov added.

In March, Macron’s popularity rating dropped to its record low level (30 percent), losing 11 points.

Macron was sworn in as the president in May last year. His government has launched a series of reforms, including a labor reform and, more recently, one of French public railway system, both of which were unpopular with trade unions, which prompted a nationwide general strike.

Thousands of civil servants, teachers and rail workers have taken to the streets of Paris in order to protest against Macron's reforms, with the peaceful rallies escalating into unrest and violent clashes with police.

Public workers protest against unpaid leave and the announced elimination of about 120,000 jobs in the public sector, while air traffic controllers call for a rise in pay and additional personnel. University and college professors also joined the demonstrations demanding the increase in staff, as they claim that some 3,800 extra jobs promised by the beginning of next school year are not enough to implement the educational reform.