Register
23:18 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French custom officers keep watch on cars in La Turbie, southeastern France, near the Franco-Italian border, in spite of the EU's passport-free zone Schengen, as security measures are taken ahead of the G20 Summit of Cannes, Monday, Oct.31, 2011.

    France Flagged 78,000 People as Security Threats in European Police Database

    © AP Photo/ Lionel Cironneau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    France flagged more than 78,000 people as national security threats in 2017 in a database that allows European police to share information regarding Europe’s most dangerous locals.

    The Schengen Information System (SIS) database is monitored by the European Commission and its aim is to track information about individuals that could threaten national security, border control and law enforcement. 

    In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    UN Rights Office Urges France to Provide Water for Migrants in Country's North

    German parliamentarian Andrej Hunko raised concerns about the potential misuse of the SIS database in a statement last month to Germany's Interior Ministry, questioning whether the large number of French entries by police and intelligence agencies is proof of fraudulent use of the system.

    France entered 78,619 entries in 2017, which is 60 percent of all entries made that year. By comparison, the United Kingdom, which has a similar population to France, flagged only 16,991 people in the same year, while Germany, with about one-quarter larger population than France or the UK, flagged 4,285 people last year, according to Germany's Interior Ministry.

    The disparity in its use by different countries raises concerns about whether they are using their own set of criteria to enter people in the database.

    The German Interior Ministry also revealed last month that European countries had flagged more than 134,000 discreet checks, which are secret international checks on people believed to pose national security or public safety threats. 

    UK biometric passport
    CC BY 2.0 / Christopher Elison / UK biometric passport
    UK Rival Firm to Appeal Government’s Decision to Manufacture Passports in France

    "This could mean that families and contacts of these individuals are also being secretly monitored. It is also possible that the measure is being used on a large scale for combatting other criminal activity," Hunko said, the Washington Post reported.

    If an individual is flagged for a discreet check in the system, any law enforcement official anywhere in Europe could stop them, whether they are attempting to cross an external border or just running a red light. Unlike arrest warrants, the checks expire after a year. However, countries are notified of expirations and can renew them.

    According to French Intelligence Chief Laurent Nunez, France recorded 18,000 people as suspected extremists last year. Out of those 18,000 people, 4,000 of those people were believed to be highly dangerous. It is unclear why France is flagging a significant larger number of people than countries like Germany and the UK.

    "The increase in alerts cannot be explained by the threat of Islamist terrorism alone. Europol [the law enforcement agency of the European Union] reports a four-digit number of confirmed foreign fighters, yet the increase of SIS alerts in 2017 is several times that," Hunkro added in the statement last month.

    Related:

    Militants From Iraq, Syria Use Route Via Ukraine to Reach Europe - Moscow
    'UK Trying to Return to Tradition of Domination in Europe' – Journalist
    Europe Inches to Military Integration as UK Power Withdraws From the Continent
    'Islamization of Europe Has Deadly Consequences' - Senior AfD Official
    Why US is Trying to Deprive Europe of Cheap Russian Natural Gas
    Tags:
    police database, database, security, United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse