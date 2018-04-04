Register
23:18 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on March 12, 2018 Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent (R) at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill on a bench on March 4 and taken to hospital sparking a major incident

    Skripal Poison Could Have Been Produced in US, UK, France - EU Researcher

    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (178)
    161

    Specialists from Britain's military research center at Porton Down have been unable to identify the precise source of the nerve agent that was used to poison former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. It seems that London's version of Moscow's involvement in the Skripal case is crumbling to pieces.

    Olivier Lepick, a European expert on chemical, biological and nuclear weapons, has confirmed in an interview with the TV network RTBF that the poisonous substance, which was allegedly used to poison Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, could have been produced in a number of countries, including the United States, Britain and France.

    "One cannot reject the version that the Novichok* may have been produced by another country [rather than Russia]," Lepick said.

    READ MORE: West Uses Skripal Row to Boot Russia From Syrian Chemical Weapons Issue — Moscow

    He referred to the 1990s, when he said "rumors about this chemical warfare agent reached specialized circles and experts," prompting intelligence services in some countries to cooperate with them.

    Citing the US, the UK and France, Lepick said that "they probably know the Novichok and the way of its manufacturing" and that they "probably produced several tens of grams" of this toxic substance.

    READ MORE: Top German CDU Politician Lambasts Britain for Lack of Evidence in Skripal Case

    His remarks came after Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, said that they had not been able to prove that the nerve agent, allegedly used in the Skripal poisoning, was made in Russia, according to Sky News.

    "We were able to identify it as Novichok, to identify that it was a military-grade nerve agent. We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to the government, which had then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to," he noted.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said on Tuesday that such poisonous substances could be produced in at least 20 countries.

    READ MORE: OPCW to Receive Results of Sample Analysis in Skripal Case by Next Week

    A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Skripal in Stable Critical Condition, Daughter is Stable – UK Health Service
    Relations between the UK and Russia have seriously deteriorated after British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Moscow of organizing the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain's Salisbury on March 4.

    May expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure, with the US, Canada and Ukraine, as well as about 20 European countries, supporting the UK claims and expelling more than 150 Russian diplomats.

    In a tit-for-tat move, Moscow also expelled Western diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia. The Russian side vehemently rejects all the accusations over the Skripal case, calling for a joint probe into the matter.

    ____________________________________________________________

    *a nerve agent commonly known as A-234

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (178)

    Related:

    Russia's Offer for Joint Probe Into Skripal Case 'Perverse' - UK OPCW Delegation
    Russia Responds to Hungary Over Skripal Case: One Diplomat Expelled
    Skripal Crisis: Spain Unable to Act as Independent State Due to EU – Journalist
    UK Prevents Moscow From Contacting Experts With Truth on Skripal Case - Embassy
    Tags:
    nerve agent, chemical warfare, version, substance, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse