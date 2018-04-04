Register
18:26 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.

    UN Rights Office Urges France to Provide Water for Migrants in Country's North

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday urged the French government to provide safe drinking water, sanitation services, and emergency shelter for migrants who remain in the areas along the northern French coast, including Calais, Grande-Synthe, Tatinghem, and Dieppe.

    "It is estimated that up to 900 migrants and asylum-seekers in Calais, 350 in Grande-Synthe, and an unidentified number at other sites elsewhere along the northern French coast are living without adequate emergency shelter and proper access to drinking water, toilets or washing facilities," the UN body's statement read.

    According to Special Rapporteur on the human rights to water and sanitation Leo Heller, some migrants have to wash in polluted rivers or lakes as they lack access to relevant facilities.

    READ MORE: Paid Leave: France Offers Migrants €2,500 to Return Home

    Heller also stressed that France had made some efforts to resolve the issue, however, that they were not sufficient.

    "Some efforts have been made, but not enough. I am concerned that for every step forward, two steps are taken back," he said, adding that national as well as international authorities had to pay more attention to the problems of migrants along the northern French coast.

    According to the statement, since 2017, the French authorities have taken temporary efforts to provide migrants with emergency shelter, drinking water, and sanitation, including hosting about 200 migrants in a sports center in Grande-Synthe.

    Migrants are entitled to human rights regardless of their status, the organization stressed, adding that by dismantling migrant camps France was violating its international human rights obligations.

    • Migrants walk in a refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, northern France. (File)
      Migrants walk in a refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, northern France. (File)
      © AFP 2018/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    • Refugees at a special center for the relocation of migrants (Centres d'Accueil at d'Orientation) near a refugee camp in Calais, France.
      Refugees at a special center for the relocation of migrants (Centres d'Accueil at d'Orientation) near a refugee camp in Calais, France.
      © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    • Volonteers of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agency and La Vie Active association help unaccompanied migrant minors, from the demolished Jungle migrant camp in Calais, to board a bus to travel to reception centres around France on November 2, 2016 in Calais, northern France
      Volonteers of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agency and La Vie Active association help unaccompanied migrant minors, from the demolished "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, to board a bus to travel to reception centres around France on November 2, 2016 in Calais, northern France
      © AFP 2018/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    • A painting by English graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the entrance of the Calais refugee camp in France
      A painting by English graffiti artist Banksy is seen at the entrance of the Calais refugee camp in France
      © AP Photo/ Michel Spingler
    • In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, a man walks beside a decomposing poster reading 'The jungle is not for us, the jungle is for animals' fixed by a Sudanese refugee at a tent, inside the migrants camp near Calais, northern France.
      In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, a man walks beside a decomposing poster reading 'The jungle is not for us, the jungle is for animals' fixed by a Sudanese refugee at a tent, inside the migrants camp near Calais, northern France.
      © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    • Refugees stand in the so-called Jungle migrant camp in Calais, northern France
      Refugees stand in the so-called "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, northern France
      © AFP 2018/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    1 / 6
    © AFP 2018/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Migrants walk in a refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, northern France. (File)

    The OHCHR also urged France to ensure protection and safety for volunteers and members of non-governmental organizations who provide humanitarian aid in the region.

    France, as well as a number of other European states, has been significantly affected by the ongoing migration crisis. One of the French northern-coast cities, Calais, which is located near the French side of Channel Tunnel connecting the country with the United Kingdom, has for years been home to hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border. In 2016, the migrant camp in Calais was dismantled due to the horrible living conditions there. Even though the camp was dismantled, asylum seekers and refugees still arrive at the city and are forced to stay on French soil.

    READ MORE: Belgian MP: Italy Gov’t Misreads Its People in Slamming France on Migrant Search

    In 2017, over 100,000 migrants and refugees applied for asylum in France, which became the highest number in the past 40 years. In January, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said that around 26,000 illegal migrants were sent back in 2017, noting that forced returns had increased by 14 percent compared to previous years.

    Related:

    Belgian MP: Italy Gov’t Misreads Its People in Slamming France on Migrant Search
    Pope Francis Baptizes Nigerian Migrant Hero at Easter Vigil Service in Italy
    WATCH: Teenagers Shot During Massive Migrant Brawl in France
    French Police Attacked by Car With Migrants in Northern France - Reports
    Italian Police Use Tear Gas Against Migrants at Border With France
    Grande-Synthe Camp in Northern France on Fire After Clashes Between Migrants
    Pope Francis Calls on European States to Assimilate Migrants
    Tags:
    water, migrants, refugees, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), UN, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse