21:43 GMT +304 April 2018
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone. (File)

    Denmark to Collect Almost $2 Million Unpaid Tax From Former Uber Drivers

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Uber had to withdraw from Denmark in April 2017 following the introduction of new taxi laws in the country, under which the company was unable to operate.

    Danish tax authorities will demand that 11.3 million Danish crowns ($1.9 million) be paid in taxes for the period from 2014 to 2015, as it had found out that almost 1,200 former Uber drivers evaded taxes, the authorities' statement reads.

    The data on the Uber drivers' payments was provided to the Danish tax authorities by the Netherlands, where the company's European headquarters is based. Now the Danish side intends to request that the Netherlands reveal the incomes of Uber drivers working in Denmark in 2016-2017.

    "Companies that provide services in a new digital format should have the opportunity to work in Denmark. However, one of the conditions for this is that their employees, for example, drivers, pay taxes as everyone else who earns money in our country does," said Karsten Lauritzen, the tax minister of Denmark, as quoted by the Ritzau news agency.

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Uber Settles With Family of Woman Killed by Self-Driving Car in Arizona
    Uber suspended its operation in Denmark in April 2017 after changes were introduced to the national legislation. The Danish Parliament made obligatory the installation of fare meters and seat occupancy sensors in all taxis. In addition, the checking of tax declarations of 1,800 drivers working for Uber in Denmark revealed that 99 percent of declarations for 2014-2015 contained errors and inaccuracies.

    Uber began working in Denmark in 2014, with its smartphone application being installed by some 300,000 Danes. At the same time, Uber's activities from the very beginning met objections from other Danish passenger transportation companies, as well as politicians. Six Uber drivers were charged with illegal cabbing in Denmark and got heavy fines. Denmark's union of taxi drivers is considering the opportunity to file a lawsuit against Uber in order to receive a refund for lost profits. In France, Uber had already lost a similar case.

