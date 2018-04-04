Over 600 Prominent Catalans Urge Parl't to Reappoint Puigdemont as Region Leader

"We, the representatives of the republican, left, social and trade union world, believe that the Catalan parliament should propose the approval of him [Puigdemont] as the head of the autonomous community. And we urge all democratic and republican political forces to make it possible to extend his powers as chairman of the most important political institution of Catalonia," the manifesto read.
The signatories stressed that Puigdemont was illegally removed from office, while the snap December 21 elections were illegitimate and underlined that Spain has become an "authoritative state" with "non-existent separation of powers."
The autonomous region of Catalonia held a referendum on independence on October 1, in which over 90 percent of the 2.26 million Catalans, who participated in the vote, supported the region's secession from Spain. Madrid called the vote illegal and subsequently imposed direct rule over the autonomous region and dismissed its government.
