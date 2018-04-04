Register
16:53 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018

    British Parliament Outlines Grading System For Judging Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Various Parliamentary reports over the last year have repeatedly called for the United Kingdom to preserve as much of its current relationship with the European Union as possible, while also taking back control of its border and trade policies.

    Britain's Parliamentary Select Committee for exiting the European Union has issued what it sees as the bench-marks for assessing the success of the United Kingdom's negotiations with Brussels on the formulation of a new relationship with the continental bloc. In reference to its exchanges with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the cross-party committee said that the relationship between London and Brussels will rest on four "pillars" which will be essential for judging the final success or failure of Brexit.

    Trade

    Among the most urgent issues facing Britain's global trading relationships before it exits the EU is the need to "roll over" the more than 40 trade agreements it is a party to with over 70 countries. As a member of the Customs Union and the Single Market, Britain conducts its trade in concert with the 27 other EU member states and not as an individual country. This means that the terms of many of the agreements, which will have to become bilateral arrangements may also need to be renegotiated.

    On March 29, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox in a radio interview with the BBC that the 40-odd agreements would hopefully be in place by the 2020 and that the governments of the relevant countries had been "spoken to," despite there being exactly a year left before the transitional period begins in which the UK exits the EU.

    Committee members also called for Britain to remain a party to many of the EU's product standards bodies such as the European Medicines Agency, the European Chemicals Agency and European Aviation Safety Agency. "Regulatory Convergence" with EU industry standards was given particular priority for British companies and manufacturers.

    Justice

    The continued administration of justice between the EU and Britain has also proved a particularly fraught question for Prime Minister Theresa May, who has faced significant pressure on her government to withdraw the United Kingdom from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, especially after agreeing to remain party to it during the transition period. Cross-party members have urged the government nonetheless to maintain Britain's current membership of Europol and the European Arrest Warrant System in order to continue effectively policing transnational crime and terrorism. It also encourages continued high-level data-sharing with EU member states.

    Security Cooperation

    The report calls for Britain to seek to replicate its domestic security and immigration relationship with Europe as much as possible, giving special attention to the Irish border, which the authors insisted must remain frictionless and free of any customs or infrastructure that would hinder or lessen the flow of trade and people between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Any future immigration system, the Committee said, should not be any impediment to the free flow of goods, services and people, despite the government's undertaking to end freedom of movement. In combatting terrorism, the need to maintain the frictionless flow of data between the two sides was also seen as being of paramount importance.

    Foreign Affairs

    The Committee members called for Britain to maintain a seat at the table in the formulation of the EU's Common Foreign Policy and to be able to participate fully in coordinated European action on key international issues.

    Previous Parliamentary reports have suggested emulating the defense relationship of several non-EU countries with the European Union such as Norway and the United States. Neither, however, have a direct say in the forming of common EU policy by virtue of not being EU members. 

    Related:

    Brexit Matters: Japan Focuses on Trade Agreement With EU
    Brexit Supporters Worry Over Deal With EU After Year of Talks
    May Signed UK Up to Be 'Vassal State for Next 2 Years' - MEP on PM's Brexit Plan
    Ex-Spy Case 'Great Piece of Political Theatre' to Distract From Brexit – Scholar
    UK Citizens' Sentiment Almost Evenly Split on Year Before Brexit - Poll
    'Hard Facts': Do Britons Really Believe in Life After Brexit?
    Tags:
    soft Brexit, trade partnership, Hard Brexit, Foreign policy, immigration policy, recommendation, Brexit, House of Commons Select Committee, European Court of Justice, House of Commons, Customs Union, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United States, United Kingdom, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse