Public Demands Resignation of Boris Johnson Over Nerve Agent Gaffe

The revelations of top British military scientists have thrown the social media into an uproar as it became apparent that new statements cast doubt on earlier claims made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson regarding the alleged nerve gas attack in Salisbury.

Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defesce Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in England, told Sky News that while the scientists managed to identify the chemical used in the Skripal poisoning case as a "military-grade nerve agent," they were unable to determine its "precise source."

About two weeks earlier, however, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson insisted during an interview with Deutsche Welle that Porton Down scientists were "absolutely categorical: when they allegedly assured him that "there’s no doubt" that the chemical came from Russia.

Many social media users were nonplussed by this development, voicing their concerns via Twitter and calling on Johnson to be held accountable.

Retweeted EL4C (@EL4JC):



For the avoidance of doubt — here is Boris Johnson clearly claiming that Porton Down had confirmed to him the source of the Salisbury nerve agent. Words matter. He lied. pic.twitter.com/ji0jr5y6NV — john burgess (@John_Burgess001) 4 апреля 2018 г.

It's this simple —

Someone is straight faced lying.

Porton down rep or Johnson.

Mmmm…. I wonder which one it is….. @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/WpBlVSDpLx — Citizen Journalist V (@traveler561) 4 апреля 2018 г.

Absolutely categorically, Boris Johnson is a liar! Porton Down have confirmed that they don't know where the 'novichok' came from, yet Johnson stated that they had told him personally, the source was Russia. Will the PM now sack him for his continued un-ministerial behaviour? pic.twitter.com/1sZ522N3hj — StrongerStabler (@StrongerStabler) 3 апреля 2018 г.

Boris Johnson lied through his teeth about the source of the nerve agent, saying that Porton Down absolutely confirmed it.



Dozens of diplomats and ambassadors sent back home in a tit for tat across Europe and elsewhere. Boris Johnson lied. He's a security risk. — Baroness Hyacinth de Moron 🦄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MediaWeasel) 3 апреля 2018 г.

​Some also complained about the BBC apparently being reluctant to report on this issue.

& oddly nothing on @BBCr4today about Foreign Secretary being caught out lying. Maybe they don’t regard this as news? https://t.co/CnB4tzBwNk — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) 4 апреля 2018 г.

Hmmmm… I wonder if the BBC will drop Corbyn as the headline tomorrow and grill Johnson… 🤔 — Steve Rouse (@thefishgod) 3 апреля 2018 г.

I can find no mention on #BBC of Johnson's lie about Porton Down. Any reason for this, BBC? The Foreign Secretary appears to have lied outright about a matter of national security. That isn't news? — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) 4 апреля 2018 г.

Dear BBC

Given the wall-to-wall coverage you relayed of the Skripal poisonings, the jingoism of May and Johnson and the attempts to humiliate Jeremy Corbyn, do you not think it is in the public interest to inform them of the latest developments at Porton Down? @BBCNews — Twenty8Sixty8 (@WilliamPMack) 4 апреля 2018 г.

​And others simply cracked jokes and quipped about Johnson’s predicament.

Porton Down scientists say they are unable to trace the origins of Boris Johnson. — Newsfox (@theNewsfox) 3 апреля 2018 г.