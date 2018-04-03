Skripal in Stable Critical Condition, Daughter is Stable – UK Health Service

The Skripal poisoning started a massive international scandal after London accused Moscow of allegedly performing a hit. The UK has announced expulsion of numerous Russian diplomats and convinced over 20 countries to do the same out of solidarity. Expulsions were met by reciprocal measures from Russia, who deny allegations.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) reported that a man aged 60 and affected by a nerve agent remains in critical, but stable condition and that a woman of 30 is stable. The NHS doesn't give names, but admits that it is referring to those affected during the "incident in Salisbury," when Skripal and his daughter were poisoned. It also adds that the man is currently in intensive care.

No info on Yulia Skripal's condition, who reportedly had been regaining her health, was given. Earlier, BBC reported that Yulia is conscious and able to speak, while Sky News reported she can digest food by herself.

The former Russian spy Sergei Skripal 66-years-old and his daughter Yulia Skripal 33-years-old were found in critical condition on the bench near shopping mall in Salisbury. British experts concluded that both were affected by a nerve agent, but didn't specify which one. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of performing an assassination attempt, despite the fact official investigation is still ongoing and it didn't name any suspects.

Moscow refuted London's allegations and demanded access to its citizens in hospital, as well as materials of investigation, that led UK officials to believe Moscow was behind the incident. London has refused to give such access and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, prompting more than 20 other countries to do the same.