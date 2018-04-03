Register
18:51 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Half of all London gun crime and 20 percent of knife crime is attributed to gangs

    Rival Gang Deaths on UK Streets 'A Disease', Former Member Tells Sputnik

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    London's murder rate is under the spotlight after it emerged police investigated more homicides than New York city over the last two months.

    Fifteen murders took place on London's streets in February compared to 14 in New York, according to Scotland Yard and the New York Police Department, amid accusations London Mayor Sadiq Khan is not doing enough to beat gang violence. 

    "It's not just Mr. Khan's problem", Jermaine Lawlor a former London gang member told Sputnik. "It's predominantly Black young men killing in a tit for tat game and allocating more money won't solve it — it's down to education," he said. 

    Jermaine became involved in gangs when he was eight years old, he now works as a youth violence consultant to prevent others from becoming involved in gang crime.

    "People in the communities need to take some responsibility; there's a disease amongst ethnic minority communities, a slave type mentality where gang leaders control the sub society," Jermaine Lawlor told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: Surge in Child Exploitation in UK Sees Record Number of Slavery Victims

    'Scapegoat'

    Meanwhile the head of London's Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick, has partly blamed social media for the rise in gang crime.

    "It makes [violence] faster, it makes it harder for people to cool down," she told London newspaper The Times. "I'm sure it does rev up."

    A claim refuted by ex-gang member turned youth worker, Jermaine Lawlor. "Social media is a factor but it's not the reason why gun and knife crime is on the rise, social media is being used as a scapegoat," Lawlor told Sputnik. "The Metropolitan Police Commissioner is choosing to be ignorant," he said. 

    Gang violence has crept up Britain's political agenda following the fatal shooting of a 17 year old girl in London on Easter Monday, the 47th murder victim this year.

    Police and paramedics found the teenager with a gunshot wound in Tottenham, a deprived area of north London."Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:43pm", a spokesperson from Scotland Yard said.

    Half an hour later, police were attending another shooting just three miles away in east London where two teenagers were suffering from gunshot and knife wounds.

    READ MORE: The Snapchat Murder: Somali Teenager's Death Gives Insight into UK Knife Crime

    'Violent Scourge'

    However the rise in gang violence is "not a new phenomenon", according to Lawlor. "This has been going on for over a decade — but numerous cuts to sectors working in socially deprived areas has had a tremendously negative impact on the physical and mental well-being of people living in poverty," he said.

    "They're socially disengaged, exempt from services at a time where crime is on the rise and the Metropolitan Police Service is being cut," Lawlor said.

    "It's about education, knowledge and reprogramming your mind. I was trained to have a killer instinct but I managed to change that that mindset through faith, hard work and a shift in my emotional and psychological processes," Lawlor told Sputnik. Scotland Yard has launched 47 murder inquiries so far this year, compared with 130 for the whole of 2017. 

    "The Mayor is deeply concerned by violent crime in the capital — every life lost to violent crime is a tragedy," a spokeswoman for London Mayor Sadiq Kkan said in a statement.

    "Our city remains one of the safest in the world…but Sadiq wants it to be even safer and is working hard to brig an end to this violent scourge," Mr. Khan added. 

    READ MORE: Wave of Violence on London's Streets Continues as Two More Men Stabbed to Death

    Related:

    Kids With 'Clean Skins': How UK Rural Areas Get Exploited by Drug Lords
    Child Drug Runners Exploited by London Gangs to Deal in Rural Areas
    Lawless London: Surge in Violent Crimes as Gangs Battle for Territory
    5-Year-Olds Given Advice to Steer Clear Of London Gangs and Knives
    Tags:
    shootings, guns, stabbing, gangs, Sadiq Khan, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse