Ethnic Profiling Still in Place in Finland Despite Ban - Research

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police and security guards in Finland still target individuals based on their ethnicity though national legislation prohibits ethnic profiling, a research by Helsinki University’s Swedish School of Social Sciences published on Tuesday said.

The three-year study "The Stopped – Spaces, Meanings and Practices of Ethnic Profiling" showed that ethnic minorities were more often stopped and checked for identification by police and security officers than the ethnic-Finnish majority population.

Ethnic profiling is mostly practiced by police during immigration and traffic control or searches for criminal suspects. However, private security guards also apply such practices, the study noted.

READ MORE: Finland Ablaze Over Dispute About God's Gender

The study stressed that ethnic profiling went against The Aliens Act which prohibits the practice.

The study also concluded that ethnic profiling undermined minorities' trust in authorities and could result in their reluctance to address police or share information with them.

The practice may also affect ethnic minorities’ sense of belonging in Finland or their self-identification as Europeans, the report said.

READ MORE: Terrorism in Europe: More Vehicle, Stabbing Attacks in 2017

The research was conducted in the Helsinki region and in Turku between 2016 and 2017. It was based on interviews with 145 ethnic or racial minority representatives, 26 police representatives, and 14 other specialists.

READ MORE: Despite Imminent Daesh Defeat Fewer Jihadists Returning 'Home' to Europe