Two Men Arrested in UK on Suspicion of Plotting Terror Attack – Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men were arrested in the UK county of West Yorkshire on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, the North East Counter Terrorism Policing Unit said on Tuesday.

"Two men from Dewsbury, aged 52 and 21, have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the police said.

The two men were detained for questioning at a local police station, while two residences in Savile Town were searched in connection with the case, the statement read.

According to the police, the United Kingdom is struggling with an "enduring terrorist threat."

The country has faced a number of terror attacks in 2017, most notably three attacks in London, which took place in Westminster, on London Bridge and outside the Parsons Green Tube station, and a bombing at a concert in Manchester on May 22, the latter of which claimed the lives of over 20 people and left several hundred wounded.

At the same time, official figures on arrests under the 2000 Terrorism Act over 2017 that were released December 7, indicated the number of people arrested in the UK for terror-related offenses stood at 400 over 12 months, a 54 percent year-on-year leap.