Naked Truth: Kiev Prosecutor Receives Reprimand for Undressing on TV

Prosecutor Oleg Bilous of the Kiev Prosecutor's Office and his girlfriend participated in a TV show titled "LoveLoveCar" and engaged in a small game of "Spin the bottle" that ended with them baring it all on the show.

"Oleg Bilous, ignoring the rules of prosecutorial ethics… with the aim of winning the contest… got undressed on the set in front of the contestants, exposing his intimate places," reads the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors published on the Commission's website.

According to the commission members, the prosecutor should have realized that his colleagues, as well as participants in criminal proceedings, could recognize him. As the commission notes, the prosecutor should avoid "actions that could adversely affect his reputation and damage the authority of the prosecutor's office."

"Give a warning the prosecutor of the Kiev Prosecutor's Office No. 7 Bilous, Oleg Dmitrievich and bring him to disciplinary responsibility imposing a disciplinary penalty on him in the form of a reprimand," the decision says.

The prosecutor himself said that he participated in the TV show "LoveLoveCar" in his spare time and did not advertise his affiliation with the prosecutor's office, and promised not to do it anymore.

Spin the bottle is a party game in which several players sit in a circle. A bottle is placed on the floor in the center of the circle. A player spins the bottle and the person to whom the bottle points must take off one item of clothing.