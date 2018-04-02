Households in UK Left Without Water as Monstrous Sinkhole Appears in Barming

Residents of the civil parish of Barming in Kent, England were celebrating Easter with their families when a part of Broomshaw Road suddenly collapsed, leaving them without water, media reported.

After a part of the road surface broke down in the region on Easter Sunday, some 30 homes were left without water supplies.

"It was a bit of a shock. We had a family day and couldn't use any water," local resident Russ Palmer said, cited by the BBC.

A large sinkhole that opened in the road as result of an accident affected some 30 local households.

Local officials said that residents were left without water for a short period of time and that the supplies had later been restored.