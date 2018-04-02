Households in UK Left Without Water as Monstrous Sinkhole Appears in Barming

After a part of the road surface broke down in the region on Easter Sunday, some 30 homes were left without water supplies.
"It was a bit of a shock. We had a family day and couldn't use any water," local resident Russ Palmer said, cited by the BBC.
A large sinkhole that opened in the road as result of an accident affected some 30 local households.
Local officials said that residents were left without water for a short period of time and that the supplies had later been restored.
