British Female MPs Start #PayMeToo Campaign Amid Gender Pay Gaps

The politicians want to encourage women to hold their employers to account and demand changes to ensure equal pay.

A group of female MPs in the UK has launched a #PayMeToo campaign as part of a struggle toward pay equality.

The campaign's main goal is to encourage women to be more demanding toward their chiefs and make the first step towards abolishing gender-related pay discrepancies.

The move comes a few days ahead of a legal deadline for all private UK firms with over 250 employees on Friday, when the companies are supposed to make public the salaries they pay to women and men holding certain positions.

READ MORE: China: #MeToo Campaign Against Sexual Misconduct Picks Up Steam

Earlier, it was reported that salaries of men are higher than those of women by some 14% among nine out of ten public sector employers.

The campaign has been vividly debated on social networks.

Some Internet users have expressed their support.

Very proud to be part of @stellacreasy #PayMeToo campaign. Yes businesses should have action plans in place but let's keep our foot on the pedal with a bit of grassroots action. Have a look https://t.co/RKlSqAxQa2 — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) 2 апреля 2018 г.

If you’re a female doing a job a man is doing and you get paid less your boss is breaking the law go report that fool #PayMeToo — that guy who tweets a lot (@kingofthecentre) 2 апреля 2018 г.

#PayMeToo, because why should women have to pay the price for having children, taking time off work, pursuing careers in gender studies rather than engineering, and being vastly outgunned by superior males at the upper end of the market. — Frank Haviland 🇬🇧 (@Frankhaviland) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Proud to support the #PayMeToo campaign. Utterly incredible that 9 out of 10 public sector bodies pay men more than women.



In Scotland we have legislation to have gender balanced public boards by 2020.



However this data shows how far we have to go in the fight for pay equality. https://t.co/8bpSlTmRy3 — Hannah Bardell (@HannahB4LiviMP) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Others, however, have a different opinion on the issue and criticized the movement.

It’s illegal to pay women less for the same job. If the gender pay gap was real, no company would employ men. The ‘gap’ exists due to women choosing jobs like teaching and nursing, over jobs like engineering. So what are you demanding? A communist pay system? #PayMeToo — Nationalist UK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@NationalistGent) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Under British law, it is illegal for any employer to discriminate on the basis of gender. The #PayMeToo movement is miitant feminists demanding that those who choose NOT to take career breaks must not be advantaged. Of course they shoul… https://t.co/vmZnqhTFL2 — David Vance (@DVATW) 2 апреля 2018 г.

#PayMeToo — if you understand nuance you know there's no gender wage gap. It's all about life choices, dedication, and performance. — Olaf B. Thorn 🐻 (@Olafthornreal) 2 апреля 2018 г.

I can sing, badly, so why I aren’t paid the same as Beyoncé?



#PayMeToo — MrMacphisto (@BulletBlueSky) 2 апреля 2018 г.

​The #PayMeToo campaign emerged as another social media initiative in wake of the #MeToo movement, and has been partly triggered by it. The movement emerged amid revelations of

sexual misconduct accusations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.The scandal has led to many similar allegations against powerful men, mainly in the United States and Europe, with many of them already having been ousted from their positions.