Dove of Peace: Why Did Vatican Need Lasers on Easter?

Last year Mediterranean seagulls tried to ruin florists’ efforts to decorate the Vatican’s main square, by attacking flower arrangements. This time the florists came prepared, although it is yet unclear whether the Holy City decided to use those systems.

The festive flowers, installed in the Vatican ahead of the Easter holiday, may have been protected against birds by laser systems, reports The Tablet, Catholic media outlet. According to the florists, who decorated the square, last year's experience, when flower installations were attacked by seagulls looking for food, forced them to find a solution.

"It was very scary […] I saw that seagulls had attacked the rows of daffodils. Other flower arrangements had been attacked too," Paul Deckers, floral arranger, said.

READ MORE: Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World

Among the numerous options, they've chosen two: kites imitating birds of prey and special laser systems, usually used in airports, to fend off birds. It is unclear though, whether those solutions were actually deployed, as no official statement has been made.