Register
13:12 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmoe on November 12, 2015. (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Half of Sweden's 'New Arrivals' Reportedly 'Lack Compulsory Schooling'

    © AFP 2018/ Stig-Ake Jonsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (106)
    102

    The Nordic nation is one of the EU countries with the least number of available jobs in professions with low or no educational requirements, which doesn't rhyme particularly well with the new wave of immigration, where the skills are very low, resulting in increased gaps between the newcomers and the native-born.

    As many as 50 percent of newly arrived immigrants to Sweden lack compulsory school education, the trade newspaper Arbetsmarknadsnytt reported, citing a recent seminar with Forbes.

    "The level of education of these groups is generally very low. Half of them do not even have elementary school skills, which we know are pivotal for having a chance in today's labor market," Pernilla Andersson Joona, economics professor at the Swedish Institute for Social Research (SOFI) at Stockholm University, told Arbetsmarknadsnytt.

    According to Andersson Joona, subsidized employment, that is when the state enters the scene and pays with taxpayer money, is therefore the easiest and the most effective method of getting the new arrivals and the foreign-born Swedish citizens to work. Andersson Joona called them "closest to real jobs" with the smallest possible risk of displacement effect.

    READ MORE: Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar

    However, even state subsidies aren't necessary persuasive enough for the employer. The so-called "establishment mission," which was launched in 2016 with the idea of helping the newcomers gain a foothold in Sweden's labor market, only led to 40 percent of men and 22 percent of women in the target group working or participating in regular education. Due to the 2015 immigration "bumper crop," over 75,000 people are currently enrolled in the Employment Agency's various "establishment activities," which is more than ever before.

    "What we can see is that employers do not want to take employer responsibility. They'd like another party to take it. They also say that the rules for subsidized employment are too difficult for them even to want to hire," Pernilla Andersson Joona said.

    At the moment, the Swedish labor market looks very promising for the native-born population, with unemployment among ethnic Swedes hovering at 4 percent. However, for the new arrivals and foreigners, it is at an alarming 21 percent.

    Andreas Åström, Commerce Policy Manager at Almega, pointed out that staffing companies could play an important role. He stressed that staffing companies already have 50,000 foreign-born workers on their books and could possibly do more, voicing great disappointment in the fact that these companies are not included in the agreement on job creation between trade unions, employers and the government.

    READ MORE: Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'

    Pernilla Andersson Joona emphasized that there is no single solution for how new arrivals can get to work, stressing a combination of several different factors, such as taking advantage of the skillset they currently possess, increasing incentives for participating in language education and not least stronger incentives for employment.

    Patrick Joyce, a researcher at the Stockholm-based Ratio Institute and the author of the report "Inspiration for integration" by the Expert Group for Public Economics Studies under the Ministry of Finance, called for more intensive efforts.

    "Sweden is the only country that does not allow asylum seekers to start with certain establishment efforts until they get a residence permit. By contrast, in Germany, 50 percent of asylum seekers can start an establishment program on the same terms as those who obtained their residence permit," Joyce pointed out.

    Another idea, according to him, increasing the pressure on the new arrivals to learn Swedish faster would be another option.

    "Most countries have a system where they are rewarded in some way if they learn the language faster," Joyce argued.

    READ MORE: 'Move to Africa Then': Sweden Democrats Snub Former PM Pushing for More Migrants

    In 2015 alone, Sweden took in a record 163,000 asylum seekers. Before the peak of the migrant crisis, Swedish media were eager to portray the influx as a "rain of competence," venturing that highly skilled professionals were coming in droves.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (106)

    Related:

    Promised Land? Swedish MP Plans on Emigrating to Hungary to Avoid Mass Migration
    Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar
    Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'
    'Move to Africa Then': Sweden Democrats Snub Former PM Pushing for More Migrants
    Tags:
    education, unemployment, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse