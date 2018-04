One man was killed and one injured in a crash of an ultralight aircraft in the French department of Isere, local media reported Sunday.

The aircraft crashed on Sunday with two people on board, the Europe1 broadcaster reported.

Un mort et un blessé grave dans l'accident d'un ULM en Isère https://t.co/JTV5gyxI2C — Europe 1 (@Europe1) 1 апреля 2018 г.

As a result of the crash, a 52-year-old man died on the spot, while the 30-year-old man was seriously injured and was hospitalized in the city of Grenoble.

The police began investigating the incident.