Register
02:57 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers, waiting for orders to enter the Gaza Strip

    France Calls on Israel to Exercise Restraint After Palestinian Killings

    © East News/ UPI Photo / eyevine
    Europe
    Get short URL
    330

    France is calling on Israel to exercise maximal restraint against the backdrop of the protests on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip that have already turned violent, the French Foreign Ministry said in a Sunday statement.

    "France expresses deep concerns over the serious incidents that have taken place recently in the Gaza Strip. France reminds Israeli authorities of their responsibility to protect civilians and calls on them to exercise maximal restraint," the statement said.

    The ministry said that the Palestinians had the right to gather peacefully.

    Protesters run during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration near the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip
    © AFP 2018/ SAID KHATIB
    Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Fresh Clashes on Israeli-Gaza Border
    On Friday, a mass protest, which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border to attract attention to the problem of Palestinian refugees. During the first day of protests 15 protesters were killed and over 1,500 more were injured. A number of foreign activists have accused Israel of disproportionate use of force against protesters and called for a probe.

    At the same time the Israeli side claimed that it had responded to violent actions of the Palestinians.

    The Palestinian protest dubbed "The Great Return March" that started earlier in the week is dedicated to the so-called Land Day commemorating the day in 1976 when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against confiscation of land.

    The protest will reportedly last until May 15, when the Palestinians will commemorate the Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    Related:

    Second Day of Clashes in Gaza Strip Leaves 36 Palestinians Injured - Reports
    'The Great Return March': Thousands of Palestinians Protest in Gaza Strip
    Israel Defense Forces Hit Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip
    Palestinian Gov't Demands Hamas to Hand Over Full Control Over Gaza Strip
    Gaza Strip Police Detain Suspects of Blowing Up Palestinian PM's Motorcade
    Tags:
    casualties, violence, protests, French Foreign Ministry, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse